Left Menu

Lee Zeldin: New EPA Chief to Lead Deregulation Charge

The U.S. Senate has confirmed former Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency. Zeldin, appointed by President Trump, is poised to roll back key Biden-era climate rules targeting emission reductions. He will spearhead efforts to ease energy production regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 03:01 IST
Lee Zeldin: New EPA Chief to Lead Deregulation Charge
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Senate has officially confirmed Lee Zeldin, a former Republican Congressman, to helm the Environmental Protection Agency. The decision was reached by a Senate majority on Wednesday, marking a significant shift in environmental policy direction.

Zeldin, aged 44, was chosen by President Donald Trump for the crucial role of leading the agency's deregulation initiatives. This move is anticipated to dismantle several climate regulations established under the Biden administration that sought to reduce emissions from crucial sectors such as vehicles, power plants, and factories.

Zeldin's leadership is expected to remove barriers currently impeding energy production, aligning with Trump's vision to invigorate the sector. His appointment reflects a pivotal moment that could alter the course of U.S. environmental and energy policies substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025