Goa Sci-Fi Science Film Festival Inspires Future Innovators with Green Revolution Theme
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurates the Sci-Fi Science Film Festival, emphasizing science, innovation, and curiosity. This year's 'Green Revolution' theme inspires a sustainable future and young minds. Organised by Vidnyan Parishad Goa, the festival honours Dr. M Swaminathan and boosts scientific research in Goa.
In a move to inspire innovation and young minds, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the Sci-Fi Science Film Festival of India in Panaji. Organised by Vidnyan Parishad Goa, this year's theme, 'Green Revolution,' emphasizes sustainability and the future, sparking curiosity and enthusiasm among youth.
The festival, held under the auspices of Dr. M Swaminathan, marks its 10th edition, championing the cause of scientific exploration in Goa. It was conceptualised by the late Manohar Bhai Parrikar and Jayantrao Sahasrabuddhe. Sawant highlighted the festival's vital role in advancing India's progress and fostering a scientific temperament.
With renowned institutions such as IIT and NIO, Goa is rapidly becoming a hub for scientific research. The Sci-Fi Science Film Festival is pivotal in guiding the youth towards science-focused careers, aligning with the vision of a developed India, as noted by the Chief Minister. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
