Left Menu

Goa Sci-Fi Science Film Festival Inspires Future Innovators with Green Revolution Theme

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurates the Sci-Fi Science Film Festival, emphasizing science, innovation, and curiosity. This year's 'Green Revolution' theme inspires a sustainable future and young minds. Organised by Vidnyan Parishad Goa, the festival honours Dr. M Swaminathan and boosts scientific research in Goa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:53 IST
Goa Sci-Fi Science Film Festival Inspires Future Innovators with Green Revolution Theme
Goa Chief minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ X @DrPramodPSawant). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to inspire innovation and young minds, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the Sci-Fi Science Film Festival of India in Panaji. Organised by Vidnyan Parishad Goa, this year's theme, 'Green Revolution,' emphasizes sustainability and the future, sparking curiosity and enthusiasm among youth.

The festival, held under the auspices of Dr. M Swaminathan, marks its 10th edition, championing the cause of scientific exploration in Goa. It was conceptualised by the late Manohar Bhai Parrikar and Jayantrao Sahasrabuddhe. Sawant highlighted the festival's vital role in advancing India's progress and fostering a scientific temperament.

With renowned institutions such as IIT and NIO, Goa is rapidly becoming a hub for scientific research. The Sci-Fi Science Film Festival is pivotal in guiding the youth towards science-focused careers, aligning with the vision of a developed India, as noted by the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025