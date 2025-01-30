Massive Cybercrime Operation Captures 52 Culprits Across India

An intensive cybercrime operation spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner of Police Kavitha has culminated in the arrest of 52 individuals, including three key orchestrators, across eight Indian states. In a briefing, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand detailed the raid's scope, which spanned Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Bihar.

CV Anand noted that the crackdown uncovered 33 cases within Hyderabad, 74 in Telangana, and a staggering 576 cases nationwide, predominantly involving trading, digital, and investment frauds. The total financial loss is estimated at Rs 88.32 crores, although authorities have managed to freeze approximately Rs 3 crores.

Besides the arrests, law enforcement officials seized numerous mobile phones, chequebooks, PAN cards, and other evidence critical to the digital crimes. The investigation exposed the complicity of several bank officials, with three employees apprehended, including Shubham Kumar Jha of RBL Bank, Harun Rashid of Axis Bank, and Kata Srinivas of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)