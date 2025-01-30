Bridging Gaps: HDFC Life and SATYA MicroCapital Collaborate for Insurance Inclusion

HDFC Life has joined forces with SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. to enhance access to life insurance in underserved regions of India, accentuating the power of strategic partnerships in addressing diverse financial security needs.

Operating across 26 states, SATYA MicroCapital has committed to bridging financial inclusion gaps by aiding rural women entrepreneurs and supporting local economies. This partnership integrates life insurance into SATYA's offerings, providing an added layer of financial security.

HDFC Life offers a wide range of insurance products, evidenced by a claim settlement ratio of 99.50% for FY24, collaborating with SATYA's strong grassroots presence to deliver insurance to previously untapped communities, with a shared goal of comprehensive insurance coverage throughout India by 2047.

