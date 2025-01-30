Left Menu

Bridging Gaps: HDFC Life and SATYA MicroCapital Collaborate for Insurance Inclusion

HDFC Life partners with SATYA MicroCapital to enhance life insurance access in underserved regions. The collaboration merges SATYA's extensive rural network and HDFC Life's robust insurance portfolio to bolster financial security, particularly for women entrepreneurs, aligning with the vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:18 IST
Bridging Gaps: HDFC Life and SATYA MicroCapital Collaborate for Insurance Inclusion
HDFC Life has joined forces with SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. to enhance access to life insurance in underserved regions of India, accentuating the power of strategic partnerships in addressing diverse financial security needs.

Operating across 26 states, SATYA MicroCapital has committed to bridging financial inclusion gaps by aiding rural women entrepreneurs and supporting local economies. This partnership integrates life insurance into SATYA's offerings, providing an added layer of financial security.

HDFC Life offers a wide range of insurance products, evidenced by a claim settlement ratio of 99.50% for FY24, collaborating with SATYA's strong grassroots presence to deliver insurance to previously untapped communities, with a shared goal of comprehensive insurance coverage throughout India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

