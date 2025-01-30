BJP's Tarun Chugh Slams Kejriwal over Yamuna Claims and AAP's Resource Misuse

In a sharp critique, BJP leader Tarun Chugh has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of spreading misinformation about the Yamuna River's condition, alleging that the unfounded claims have instilled unnecessary fear among Delhi's residents. Chugh's remarks challenge Kejriwal to reflect on his administration's efforts over the past eleven years.

Chugh also took aim at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly misallocating Punjab's resources to support their campaign in Delhi. Highlighting a recent incident, he referred to the seizure of a vehicle containing alcohol, cash, and AAP campaign materials near Delhi's Punjab Bhawan, accusing AAP of draining Punjab's resources.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma added his voice to the criticism, accusing AAP of using intimidation tactics to secure votes. Verma demanded a thorough investigation into such vehicles, urging law enforcement to scrutinize the background of those associated with campaign activities, as tensions rise ahead of the February 5 assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)