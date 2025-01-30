Left Menu

Jaishankar Calls for Youth Engagement Amidst Delhi's Infrastructure Lag

At a recent event, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged Delhi's youth to prioritize future-centric choices due to stalled infrastructural progress. He emphasized the importance of a developed Delhi as a benchmark for the nation. Jaishankar encouraged political awareness to foster civic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:05 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to crucial assembly elections, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a firm stand against Delhi's civic infrastructure shortcomings during a speech at Hansraj College, Delhi University on Thursday. He called on the youth to think about their future, stressing that a 'Viksit (developed) Delhi' is intrinsic to a developed nation. The minister criticized stalled progress in housing and water supply, insisting that the capital should embody the developmental standard for the rest of India.

Jaishankar said, 'The capital holds a significant responsibility as it shapes international perceptions of India. Experiences in Delhi contribute globally.' Addressing the 'Youth for a Viksit Bharat' program, he stated, 'A developed capital is crucial for a developed nation. Delhi should be a role model for progress.'

Expressing concern over unfulfilled initiatives, Jaishankar said, 'I find it troubling that major programs remain unexecuted here. Housing and water connections lag in Delhi, undermining our example to the world and country. Active participation in one's future is vital.' He reiterated the need for fundamental amenities and encouraged students to be politically conscious, saying, 'Political engagement is essential, even if not as politicians, to influence decision-making.'

His message was clear: 'If you don't engage, the next five years will be filled with unmet needs for roads and bridges. The right moment to make impactful choices is crucial,' Jaishankar concluded, emphasizing the stakes of civic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

