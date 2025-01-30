Left Menu

Tragedy Amidst Faith: Chaos at Maha Kumbh Festival

The Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj was marred by a deadly stampede that claimed dozens of lives. Over 76 million participants took ritualistic dips in the confluence of sacred rivers. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident while implementing crowd control measures for upcoming events.

30-01-2025
The Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj witnessed a tragic stampede that caused numerous fatalities and injuries among attendees. Crowds flocked to the event despite the disaster, highlighting the fervent religious devotion of the pilgrims.

Approximately 30 individuals lost their lives in the stampede, although eyewitnesses suggest the number could be as high as 50. The stampede occurred as participants rushed to the sacred rivers of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati for a holy dip.

Officials announced further crowd control strategies to avoid future incidents. A probe, led by retired judge Harsh Kumar, is underway to investigate the cause of the stampede, with its findings expected soon.

