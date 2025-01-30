Gehlot Urges Fair MSP for Rajasthan Farmers Amid Low Crop Prices
Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticized the BJP-led state government for not ensuring farmers receive fair prices for their crops. He emphasized the need to prioritize agriculture and guarantee the Minimum Support Price (MSP), as farmers struggle with below-MSP sales of various produce including onions.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has raised concerns about the inadequate pricing of crops like onions, urging the BJP-led state government to focus on agriculture. He criticized the administration for failing to secure a fair Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers.
Gehlot pointed out that farmers are compelled to sell peanuts, moong, and soybean at below-MSP prices following similar issues with millet crops. The delay in starting MSP procurement at numerous centers exacerbates the situation, he mentioned on X.
Highlighting a bumper onion harvest, Gehlot accused the government of not doing enough to ensure fair crop prices, leading to farmers struggling to meet their costs. He called for immediate government intervention to safeguard farmers' interests and stabilize the agriculture sector.
