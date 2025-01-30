India Set to Boost Naval Capabilities with French Rafale Jets and Scorpene Submarines

India is gearing up to expand its naval strength with the procurement of 26 Rafale naval jets and three Scorpene submarines from France, according to individuals familiar with the deal's progress. The finalization of these procurements appears imminent, sources indicated on Thursday.

The timing of the announcement remains uncertain, though it may coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming Paris visit in February for an artificial intelligence summit. During this visit, Modi is expected to meet French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss bilateral matters on the summit's sidelines.

The deals are in the final stages and await the Cabinet Committee on Security's approval. The defense ministry already authorized 22 Rafale jets for the Indian Navy to be deployed on carrier INS Vikrant and cleared the purchase of three additional Scorpene submarines. These acquisitions are components of growing defense ties between India and France.

(With inputs from agencies.)