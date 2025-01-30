Left Menu

India Set to Boost Naval Capabilities with French Rafale Jets and Scorpene Submarines

India is poised to enhance its naval capabilities by procuring 26 Rafale naval jets and three Scorpene submarines from France. The procurement is expected to be finalized soon, with the possibility of an announcement during Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to Paris. This follows increased India-France defense cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:08 IST
India Set to Boost Naval Capabilities with French Rafale Jets and Scorpene Submarines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is gearing up to expand its naval strength with the procurement of 26 Rafale naval jets and three Scorpene submarines from France, according to individuals familiar with the deal's progress. The finalization of these procurements appears imminent, sources indicated on Thursday.

The timing of the announcement remains uncertain, though it may coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming Paris visit in February for an artificial intelligence summit. During this visit, Modi is expected to meet French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss bilateral matters on the summit's sidelines.

The deals are in the final stages and await the Cabinet Committee on Security's approval. The defense ministry already authorized 22 Rafale jets for the Indian Navy to be deployed on carrier INS Vikrant and cleared the purchase of three additional Scorpene submarines. These acquisitions are components of growing defense ties between India and France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025