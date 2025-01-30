Left Menu

Project Yuva Bhagidari: NCC Cadets Champion Swachh Bharat Mission

The National Cadet Corps launched Project Yuva Bhagidari at Cotton University to promote the Swachh Bharat Mission. This initiative engages cadets in community development and strategic communication, with participation from notable dignitaries, and aims to instill leadership and cleanliness values among Assam's youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:28 IST
NCC launched Project Yuva Bhagidari at Cotton University, Guwahati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has unveiled its innovative Project Yuva Bhagidari, aimed at enhancing the Swachh Bharat Mission through comprehensive training and community engagement. The grand launch took place at Cotton University, featuring Assam's Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya as the chief guest, supported by other regional dignitaries.

This program represents a robust effort to drive the world's largest behavioral change campaign, engaging NCC cadets as educators and monitors to foster cleanliness and communication skills. NCC's North Eastern Region is spearheading these initiatives, reflecting the cadets' dedication to national development and exemplary community involvement.

With a structured, phased approach, Project Yuva Bhagidari ensures cadets undergo rigorous training, spanning significant engagement days. Designed to inspire the youth with a call to leadership, the initiative affirms NCC's unyielding commitment to instilling service, discipline, and national integration, impacting approximately 47,000 cadets across Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

