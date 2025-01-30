Left Menu

Punjab Police Thwart Deadly Plot: Two Arrested with Grenades

Punjab Police apprehended two operatives linked to a notorious gang, recovering grenades and a pistol after a gunfire exchange. The suspects, connected to international operatives, were wounded and are under custody. Investigations continue to uncover broader network ties, officials revealed.

In a significant operation, the Punjab Police arrested two individuals associated with the Satta Naushehra Gang on Thursday, recovering two grenades and a pistol. The arrest followed a brief exchange of gunfire, according to Punjab Director General of Police (DGP). The operatives, identified as Robinjeet Singh and Harpreet Singh, were acting under the instructions of international figures, Gurdev Singh in the USA and Lakhbir in Canada.

DGP Gaurav Yadav announced the operation via social media, stating that acting on a tip-off, a police team attempted to detain the duo, who then attacked the officers. In self-defense, the police returned fire, resulting in injuries to the suspects. Both have been hospitalized and are reported to be in stable condition.

An FIR has been lodged by the Tarn Taran Police, and thorough investigations are being conducted to trace any connections both within and outside the country. This move comes in the wake of dismantling another terror module linked to Pak-ISI and notorious drug smuggler networks earlier this year.

