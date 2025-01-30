Left Menu

BJP's Sunil Jakhar Criticizes Punjab CM Over Ambedkar Statue Vandalism

Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar criticized CM Bhagwant Mann for neglecting action over the vandalism of BR Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar, alleging the focus remains on protecting AAP's government. Viral video shows youth vandalizing the statue, sparking demands for apologies from AAP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:04 IST
Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Thursday condemned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for failing to act after the vandalism of a statue of BR Ambedkar in Amritsar. Jakhar accused Mann of prioritizing the protection of his AAP-led government over addressing the insult to Ambedkar's legacy.

"Bhagwant Mann does not care about the insult of Babasaheb Ambedkar but only cares about saving AAP's government in Punjab," Jakhar stated, emphasizing the statue's symbolic significance as the ideology of the Constitution's creator and a figure reverenced by the entire nation, not just Scheduled Castes. The incident, a youth climbing and hammering the statue on Republic Day, has since gone viral.

The situation has led to calls for accountability and apologies from AAP leaders. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal called on AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal to apologize, stating, "There is an AAP government in Punjab and the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar was vandalised in front of everyone." Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva demanded Mann's resignation, alleging that such an incident could not have occurred without government complicity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

