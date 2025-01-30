Left Menu

NLCIL's Renewable Revolution: Stepping Towards a 'Viksit Bharat'

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy reviewed NLCIL projects, lauding their advancements in mining and renewable energy. He highlighted PM Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047, praising NLCIL's leadership in crossing 1 GW of renewable energy. Support for the company's initiatives was assured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:39 IST
Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, reviewed the NLCIL projects this Thursday, alongside Vismita Tej, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Coal. Top officials from NLC India Limited were in attendance.

Reddy emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, with mining reforms playing a crucial part. He praised NLCIL for being a leading Public Sector Company and for its significant achievements in the renewable energy sector, making it the first PSU in India to surpass 1 GW in renewable energy.

Furthermore, Reddy appreciated NLCIL's expansion in coal mining and contributions in thermal power projects, while urging them to consider enhanced accident insurance for workers. He expressed full support from the Coal Ministry for NLCIL's ongoing projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

