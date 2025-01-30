Calls for Direct Funding: Tripura Parties Unite at Finance Commission Meeting

The political landscape of Tripura saw a rare moment of unity as the CPI(M) and Congress aligned to push for direct funding for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) at the 16th Finance Commission meeting in Agartala.

Senior CPI(M) leader Bhanu Lal Saha emphasized his party's firm stance on direct funding, citing the council's unique expenditure and development needs. Echoing this sentiment, State Congress President Asish Kumar Saha highlighted the dependence on central assistance, lamenting the absence of financial power in NITI Aayog compared to its predecessor, the Planning Commission.

The collective call for an increased state share of central taxes, revival of the Planning Commission, and additional grants for government posts signifies a strong desire for more resources to fuel Tripura's growth trajectory, underscoring the state's ambitious development agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)