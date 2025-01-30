Left Menu

Uttarakhand Commits to a Plastic-Free Future, Emphasizes Public Involvement

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has outlined a robust plan for a plastic-free Uttarakhand, advocating for public participation and awareness. Emphasizing cleanliness, the initiative aims to enhance tourism and biodiversity while promoting fitness through the Fit India Movement. Efforts will involve schools, colleges, and NGOs for comprehensive impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:34 IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.(Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

From Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spearheaded a virtual meeting, urgently directing officials to craft an actionable plan for a plastic-free state, boosting cleanliness, and amping up the Fit India Movement. Dhami emphasized the potency of public engagement and awareness in propelling these campaigns forward.

The officials were tasked with elevating the Plastic Free Uttarakhand initiative, crucial for preserving the state's natural allure, tourism, and biodiversity. All sectors, including educational institutions and businesses, are to be involved. The Chief Minister underscored the role of community participation in driving these initiatives to success.

Significant actions include QR coding plastic bottles at key religious and tourist places, enhancing waste management, and advancing cleanliness standards. Post-civic elections, accelerated efforts will focus on waste legacy resolution, tributary cleanliness, and preparing for the National Games. The Fit India Movement will extend its reach through daily yoga and exercise routines in schools, highlighting a balanced diet and local products.

