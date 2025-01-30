Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Honors Gandhi's Legacy on Martyrs' Day
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, joined by Congress leaders, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Banglore to commemorate his 77th death anniversary. Reflecting on Gandhi's teachings, Siddaramaiah criticized BJP and RSS for opposing constitutional values. Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to Gandhi on this solemn day.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accompanied by Congress leaders, paid floral tributes at Vidhana Soudha in Banglore to mark the 77th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's death. Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, MLAs, and other dignitaries attended the event.
CM Siddaramaiah emphasized the sorrow of January 30, the day Gandhi was assassinated, urging respect for his ideologies. He highlighted Gandhi's teachings on tolerance, unity, and equality, referencing India's constitutional principles on unity in diversity.
Criticizing political forces, Siddaramaiah targeted BJP and RSS, accusing them of undermining the Constitution and promoting a one-religion, one-language agenda. He condemned their idolization of Gandhi's assassin, asserting the fight to preserve constitutional values. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes, urging a commitment to Gandhi's ideals amidst India's Martyrs' Day observance.
