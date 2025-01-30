Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Honors Gandhi's Legacy on Martyrs' Day

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accompanied by Congress leaders, paid floral tributes at Vidhana Soudha in Banglore to mark the 77th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's death. Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, MLAs, and other dignitaries attended the event.

CM Siddaramaiah emphasized the sorrow of January 30, the day Gandhi was assassinated, urging respect for his ideologies. He highlighted Gandhi's teachings on tolerance, unity, and equality, referencing India's constitutional principles on unity in diversity.

Criticizing political forces, Siddaramaiah targeted BJP and RSS, accusing them of undermining the Constitution and promoting a one-religion, one-language agenda. He condemned their idolization of Gandhi's assassin, asserting the fight to preserve constitutional values. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes, urging a commitment to Gandhi's ideals amidst India's Martyrs' Day observance.

(With inputs from agencies.)