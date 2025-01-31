Parliament Convenes: Key Bills and Economic Survey at Forefront

India's Parliament begins its budget session today, featuring a pivotal address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint houses at 11 am. This signals the start of crucial parliamentary proceedings, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table the Economic Survey shortly thereafter, laying the groundwork for Saturday's Union Budget presentation.

The Economic Survey, crafted by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs under the guidance of the Chief Economic Adviser, provides a thorough analysis of the current economic landscape. It encompasses predictions and insights for the fiscal year 2024-25 while also setting the stage for future policy direction. Several significant bills are penciled in for discussion, including amendments to banking and railway laws, seeking enhancements in regulatory measures and operational efficiency.

Legislative focus will also address disaster management improvements, religious endowment reforms, and updates to oilfield and boiler regulations. Maritime law modernization is on the docket with new shipping bills. At the session's heart is the Finance Bill, 2025, pivotal for enacting forthcoming tax reforms. Simultaneously, parliamentary discussions will feature on demands for grants necessary for governmental fiscal activities over the next year, alongside considerations for adjusting financial allocations previously approved. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju disclosed the inclusion of 16 legislative and 3 financial items on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)