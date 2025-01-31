Left Menu

Parliament Convenes: Key Bills and Economic Survey at Forefront

Parliament's budget session opens with President Murmu's address. Highlighted are the Economic Survey and a host of amendment bills aimed at strengthening laws across banking, railway, disaster management, oilfield regulations, and more. The Finance Bill, central to budget proposals and tax reforms, is a significant focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:03 IST
Parliament Convenes: Key Bills and Economic Survey at Forefront
Parliament of India (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Parliament begins its budget session today, featuring a pivotal address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint houses at 11 am. This signals the start of crucial parliamentary proceedings, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table the Economic Survey shortly thereafter, laying the groundwork for Saturday's Union Budget presentation.

The Economic Survey, crafted by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs under the guidance of the Chief Economic Adviser, provides a thorough analysis of the current economic landscape. It encompasses predictions and insights for the fiscal year 2024-25 while also setting the stage for future policy direction. Several significant bills are penciled in for discussion, including amendments to banking and railway laws, seeking enhancements in regulatory measures and operational efficiency.

Legislative focus will also address disaster management improvements, religious endowment reforms, and updates to oilfield and boiler regulations. Maritime law modernization is on the docket with new shipping bills. At the session's heart is the Finance Bill, 2025, pivotal for enacting forthcoming tax reforms. Simultaneously, parliamentary discussions will feature on demands for grants necessary for governmental fiscal activities over the next year, alongside considerations for adjusting financial allocations previously approved. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju disclosed the inclusion of 16 legislative and 3 financial items on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025