BJP Rebukes Sonia Gandhi Over Remarks on President Murmu
The Bharatiya Janata Party has criticized Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for her remarks about President Droupadi Murmu, urging an apology. Gandhi's comments have been labeled elitist and anti-tribal by BJP, which asserts Murmu's strength and empowerment as a tribal leader.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a strong rebuke against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for her remarks referring to President Droupadi Murmu as a "poor thing." The BJP has accused Gandhi of displaying elitist and anti-tribal sentiments, calling for an unconditional apology from the Congress party.
BJP President JP Nadda condemned Gandhi's comments, stating they reflect an "elitist, anti-poor, and anti-tribal nature." He emphasized that Gandhi's words were not befitting of the Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and demanded an apology to both the President and tribal communities across the nation.
Other BJP leaders, including MP Sambit Patra and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, joined the chorus of condemnation. They highlighted President Murmu's empowerment and significant contributions to the country, refuting any notion of weakness implied by Gandhi's remarks. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also labeled the comments as an unprecedented insult.
(With inputs from agencies.)
