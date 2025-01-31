Left Menu

BJP Rebukes Sonia Gandhi Over Remarks on President Murmu

The Bharatiya Janata Party has criticized Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for her remarks about President Droupadi Murmu, urging an apology. Gandhi's comments have been labeled elitist and anti-tribal by BJP, which asserts Murmu's strength and empowerment as a tribal leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:48 IST
BJP Rebukes Sonia Gandhi Over Remarks on President Murmu
BJP President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a strong rebuke against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for her remarks referring to President Droupadi Murmu as a "poor thing." The BJP has accused Gandhi of displaying elitist and anti-tribal sentiments, calling for an unconditional apology from the Congress party.

BJP President JP Nadda condemned Gandhi's comments, stating they reflect an "elitist, anti-poor, and anti-tribal nature." He emphasized that Gandhi's words were not befitting of the Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and demanded an apology to both the President and tribal communities across the nation.

Other BJP leaders, including MP Sambit Patra and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, joined the chorus of condemnation. They highlighted President Murmu's empowerment and significant contributions to the country, refuting any notion of weakness implied by Gandhi's remarks. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also labeled the comments as an unprecedented insult.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025