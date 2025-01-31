Left Menu

Hungary and Slovakia: A Tug of War Over Russian Gas

Hungary and Slovakia are urging the EU to intervene in the restoration of Russian gas supplies via Ukraine. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warns of blocking EU sanctions if the issue remains unresolved. Slovakia also faces challenges with gas storage and transit fees, threatening reprisals.

31-01-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BUDAPEST, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A dispute over the cessation of Russian gas flows through Ukraine has escalated, with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatening to block an upcoming renewal of EU sanctions against Russia unless Brussels acts to restart the gas supply.

Russian gas exports via Soviet-era pipelines through Ukraine stopped on January 1 after Ukraine did not renew a transit agreement with Russia. While Hungary benefits from the TurkStream pipeline, Orban emphasizes the Ukraine route's significance for Hungary.

Slovakia, meanwhile, has secured alternative gas supplies but faces financial difficulties related to storage and transit. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has suggested severing emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine as a potential reprisal over the energy issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

