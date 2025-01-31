Hungary and Slovakia: A Tug of War Over Russian Gas

BUDAPEST, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A dispute over the cessation of Russian gas flows through Ukraine has escalated, with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatening to block an upcoming renewal of EU sanctions against Russia unless Brussels acts to restart the gas supply.

Russian gas exports via Soviet-era pipelines through Ukraine stopped on January 1 after Ukraine did not renew a transit agreement with Russia. While Hungary benefits from the TurkStream pipeline, Orban emphasizes the Ukraine route's significance for Hungary.

Slovakia, meanwhile, has secured alternative gas supplies but faces financial difficulties related to storage and transit. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has suggested severing emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine as a potential reprisal over the energy issue.

