Left Menu

Pakistan's $350 Billion Climate Challenge: A Critical Call for Action

The World Bank reports that Pakistan requires $350 billion between 2023 and 2030 to combat climate change, emphasizing the urgent need for a strategic funding plan. Pakistan ranks fifth in climate vulnerability, facing immense disaster risks. Notably, the 2022 floods alone caused $14.9 billion in damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:19 IST
Pakistan's $350 Billion Climate Challenge: A Critical Call for Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The World Bank has highlighted a critical need for Pakistan to mobilize $350 billion to effectively tackle climate change from 2023 to 2030. This call to action, reported on Friday, underscores the necessity of a comprehensive climate financing strategy.

Pakistan, identified as the fifth most climate-vulnerable country globally by the Global Climate Risk Index, simultaneously faces substantial disaster risks, ranking 23rd out of 194 nations according to the 2024 Inform Risk Index. In 2022, devastating floods affected 33 million people and displaced 8 million, causing damage worth $14.9 billion, which represented 4.8% of the GDP for that fiscal year.

A recent World Bank report projects a total investment need of around $348 billion to address Pakistan's climate and development challenges by 2030. This includes $152 billion for adaptation and resilience, alongside $196 billion for deep decarbonization efforts. However, the World Bank acknowledges this figure is likely underestimated due to gaps in data on vital investment areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025