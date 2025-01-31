Gwalior Youth Arrested for Rape of Minor: Swift Police Action

A harrowing incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district as a 22-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl who lived in his neighborhood. Authorities were alerted when the victim and her family filed a complaint at the Purani Chhawni police station after the incident, which occurred on the night of January 29.

The police promptly registered a case under the stringent POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act along with other relevant sections. The accused, who had known the victim for a few months, allegedly lured her to a secluded area where the crime took place, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma.

Recognizing the gravity of the offense, law enforcement acted quickly, arresting the suspect within hours of the complaint. The investigation is currently active as officials seek further details surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)