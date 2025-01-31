Social Media Influencer Helps Restore Life for Wrongfully Accused Driver

A social media influencer has stepped up to support Akash Kanojia, a man whose life was turned upside down after being wrongfully detained in a stabbing investigation involving film star Saif Ali Khan.

Kanojia, a 31-year-old driver, was apprehended by the Railway Protection Force at Durg station after a tip-off from Mumbai police. He was released when the real suspect, Shariful Islam Shehzad, was arrested from Thane the following day.

Mumbai-based influencer Faizan Ansari provided financial support to Kanojia, who lost his job and marriage prospect due to the incident, and vowed to cover his wedding expenses to help him rebuild his life.

