Social Media Influencer Helps Restore Life for Wrongfully Accused Driver

Social media influencer Faizan Ansari aids Akash Kanojia, who lost his job and marriage prospect after being wrongfully detained in connection to a knife attack on film star Saif Ali Khan. Ansari provided financial assistance and promised to support Kanojia's wedding expenses, aiming to rectify the damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A social media influencer has stepped up to support Akash Kanojia, a man whose life was turned upside down after being wrongfully detained in a stabbing investigation involving film star Saif Ali Khan.

Kanojia, a 31-year-old driver, was apprehended by the Railway Protection Force at Durg station after a tip-off from Mumbai police. He was released when the real suspect, Shariful Islam Shehzad, was arrested from Thane the following day.

Mumbai-based influencer Faizan Ansari provided financial support to Kanojia, who lost his job and marriage prospect due to the incident, and vowed to cover his wedding expenses to help him rebuild his life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

