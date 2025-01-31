PM Modi Criticizes Congress Over ‘Insult’ to President Murmu, Calls for Apology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Dwarka on Friday, accusing them of disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu, which he claimed insulted the nation's tribal communities. Modi demanded that the Congress seek an apology for their remarks.

Alleging a strategic alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Modi warned Delhi voters to beware of the duo's 'arrogance.' He asserted that these parties' collaboration stemmed from fear of electoral loss, and advocated for a 'double-engine' government in Delhi, focusing on development.

The Prime Minister criticized AAP for its lack of infrastructure investment, accusing them of fiscal mismanagement and deception. Modi urged Delhi residents to vote for BJP for a transparent and progressive government while promising rigorous action against alleged corruption in AAP's governance.

