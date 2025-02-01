India Increases Defence Budget to Strengthen Military Capabilities

India on Saturday allocated Rs 6,81,210 crore for its defence budget for 2025-26, marking a 9.53% increase over the previous fiscal's allocation. This comes amid growing security challenges from neighboring China and Pakistan.

Significantly, Rs 1,80,000 crore has been reserved for capital expenditure aimed at new weapons, aircraft, and other military equipment purchases. Another focus is on the domestic procurement of military hardware, with Rs 1,11,544 crore allocated for indigenous production.

The Defence Minister emphasized this budget will enhance modernization, technology, and the strategic capability of India's armed forces, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant defence sector.

