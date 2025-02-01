Left Menu

India Increases Defence Budget to Strengthen Military Capabilities

India has increased its defence budget by 9.53% for 2025-26, allocating Rs 6,81,210 crore amid security challenges from China and Pakistan. A significant portion is earmarked for capital expenditure to modernize the military. The move boosts technological advancement and self-reliance in defence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:46 IST
India Increases Defence Budget to Strengthen Military Capabilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India on Saturday allocated Rs 6,81,210 crore for its defence budget for 2025-26, marking a 9.53% increase over the previous fiscal's allocation. This comes amid growing security challenges from neighboring China and Pakistan.

Significantly, Rs 1,80,000 crore has been reserved for capital expenditure aimed at new weapons, aircraft, and other military equipment purchases. Another focus is on the domestic procurement of military hardware, with Rs 1,11,544 crore allocated for indigenous production.

The Defence Minister emphasized this budget will enhance modernization, technology, and the strategic capability of India's armed forces, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant defence sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025