Mumbai Tops Maharashtra's Financial Fraud Charts

Maharashtra recorded 2,19,047 cases of financial fraud last year, with a staggering Rs 38,872.14 crore involved. Mumbai led the count with 51,873 cases, followed by Pune, Thane, and other districts. Authorities urge citizens to be vigilant and report suspicious financial activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 10:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra witnessed a surge in financial fraud incidents last year, with a massive sum of Rs 38,872.14 crore involved, according to recent data from the state Home Department.

Leading the list of affected areas, Mumbai reported the highest number of fraud cases, topping 51,873 and resulting in losses of Rs 12,404.12 crore. Pune came next, recording 22,059 cases in the city and a total of 42,802 in the district, with financial losses exceeding Rs 5,122.66 crore.

Thane district also faced substantial fraudulent activity, with a total of 35,388 cases and reported losses of Rs 8,583.61 crore. As financial fraud concerns rise, authorities emphasize the importance of public awareness and the need to report any suspicious financial transactions promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

