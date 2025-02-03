Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal Warns of Potential Vote Tampering as Delhi Election Looms

Ahead of the Delhi elections, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal warns against potential vote tampering by BJP. To prevent this, AAP has set up a dedicated website to monitor polling booth data. Meanwhile, Swati Maliwal criticizes Kejriwal over the polluted Yamuna River, leading a protest outside his residence.

Arvind Kejriwal Warns of Potential Vote Tampering as Delhi Election Looms
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal
As the Delhi elections approach, Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, has raised alarms over potential vote tampering. According to Kejriwal, sources indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party might manipulate 10% of the electronic voting machines. Despite this, he urged the public to vote in overwhelming numbers to secure an electoral victory.

In a video statement, the AAP leader outlined plans to counteract alleged tampering. Kejriwal revealed that the party has developed a website to track polling booth data as a precaution, inspired by lessons from the Maharashtra and Haryana elections. He emphasized the importance of a strong voter turnout to overcome any discrepancies.

Simultaneously, Delhi Police detained Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal during a protest outside Kejriwal's residence. Maliwal, along with women from Purvanchal, protested against the government's failure to clean the Yamuna River. Criticizing Kejriwal's administration, Maliwal called the river "a drain" and challenged him to inspect the polluted waters personally.

