Tirumala Gleams with Festive Splendor for Ratha Saptami 2025

Tirumala town in Tirupati district is basking in festive radiance as it prepares for the grand Ratha Saptami celebration at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. The town is adorned with electric lights and floral arrangements, enhancing the temple's grandeur for this auspicious occasion.

The temple vicinity is already bustling with a sea of devotees eager to witness the traditional Vahana Sevas, a procession of deities on various vehicles set to begin at 5 AM. This spectacle offers a spiritual delight, drawing pilgrims despite the chilly weather conditions.

The Ratha Saptami festival, observed with great reverence in Tirumala, honors Lord Surya, the Sun God. Known as 'Surya Jayanti' or 'Mini-Brahmotsavam,' it celebrates the Sun's northern hemisphere transition, symbolizing energy and spiritual illumination. This year, it is celebrated on February 4, 2025, with divine rituals and grand processions marking a significant spiritual event.

