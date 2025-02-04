Left Menu

Navigating New Rules: Vietnam's Transport Sector Faces Challenges

Transport and logistics businesses in Vietnam are experiencing operational disruptions and increased costs due to stricter traffic regulations implemented earlier this year. A new survey highlights that 80% of businesses are affected, particularly in long-haul transport, as they adjust to mandated rest periods for drivers to align with international standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:46 IST
Navigating New Rules: Vietnam's Transport Sector Faces Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vietnam's transport and logistics sector is grappling with disruptions and mounting costs linked to tougher traffic regulations put in place at the start of the year, a recent survey released on Tuesday reveals.

The updated road safety laws have significantly raised fines for major infractions, including the disregard of traffic lights, and impose new rest requirements for truck drivers. Businesses, especially in the logistics and distribution industry, report that about 80% are facing moderate to severe disruptions due to the mandated breaks, which require drivers to rest every four hours for at least 15 minutes.

The changes, which are in step with global standards like those in the European Union, are forcing companies to expand their workforce, increasing operational costs by as much as 20%. The Vietnamese government maintains that these measures are essential for reducing road accidents, though they come at a time when transport expenses typically rise ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025