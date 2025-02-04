Left Menu

Crisil Coalition Greenwich Announces 2025 Best Bank and Share Leader Awards

Crisil Coalition Greenwich has unveiled its 2025 Best Bank and Share Leader award winners, spotlighting over 60 global banks. J.P. Morgan and HSBC emerged as top performers for Corporate Banking and Corporate Foreign Exchange, respectively. The awards highlight superior performance in banking, backed by rigorous analysis and client ratings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:36 IST

Crisil Coalition Greenwich has announced the winners of the 2025 Best Bank and Share Leader awards, recognizing over 60 banks across the globe. Among the top honorees, J.P. Morgan was declared the Best Bank globally for Corporate Banking, while HSBC took the title for Corporate Foreign Exchange.

The survey conducted by Crisil Coalition Greenwich involved detailed interviews with thousands of companies worldwide, ultimately naming J.P. Morgan and HSBC for their excellence in banking. The awards are renowned for being the benchmark in identifying the top banking performers globally and regionally.

This year's awards saw a revamp with the rebranding of Quality Leader and Excellence designations into the Best Bank awards, enhancing their marketability and prestige. These accolades are founded on rigorous market analysis and client feedback, solidifying their status as the industry gold standard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

