Nuclear Safety at Risk: IAEA Chief Visits Kyiv
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi visited Kyiv to inspect an electrical substation crucial for nuclear safety in Ukraine. Amidst Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grid, Grossi warns that disruptions could lead to nuclear accidents. He plans to engage with Russia to address these pressing challenges.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, emphasizing the critical need for nuclear safety amidst ongoing conflict. Grossi inspected an electricity distribution substation, highlighting that attacks on the power infrastructure could lead to nuclear disasters by disrupting essential supply lines.
Grossi visited the Kyivska substation, crucial for maintaining nuclear safety across the region. He posted updates and images on social media, detailing his tour alongside Energy Minister German Galushchenko. He noted that Russia's bombardment of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, though not directly targeting nuclear facilities, poses significant risks.
The IAEA chief plans to hold talks with Russian officials about the precarious condition of Ukraine's nuclear power plants, specifically the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia plant, as part of his efforts to maintain communication and ensure nuclear safety in a war-torn region.
