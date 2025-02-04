Oman Invites Investors for Oil & Gas Concessions

Oman is inviting investors to explore oil and gas opportunities in three onshore concession areas, a move aligned with its efforts to monetize its energy assets, as revealed by the Ministry of Energy on Tuesday.

The country, a small non-OPEC oil producer, is actively seeking to diversify its economy and reduce debt. As part of this initiative, it is pressing forward with privatization to appeal to foreign investors.

Potential investors must sign a confidentiality agreement to access detailed timings and technical data. Scotiabank investment bankers are designated contacts, emphasizing the potential shown by adjacent discoveries in the region.

