Oman Invites Investors for Oil & Gas Concessions

Oman seeks investors to explore three oil and gas concession areas as part of its energy asset monetization. The Ministry of Energy has opened bids for Blocks 43A, 66, and 36, aligning with the country's economic diversification and debt reduction efforts through privatization.

Oman is inviting investors to explore oil and gas opportunities in three onshore concession areas, a move aligned with its efforts to monetize its energy assets, as revealed by the Ministry of Energy on Tuesday.

The country, a small non-OPEC oil producer, is actively seeking to diversify its economy and reduce debt. As part of this initiative, it is pressing forward with privatization to appeal to foreign investors.

Potential investors must sign a confidentiality agreement to access detailed timings and technical data. Scotiabank investment bankers are designated contacts, emphasizing the potential shown by adjacent discoveries in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

