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Drone Fragments Land in Romania Amidst Ukrainian Defense Efforts

Fragments of a drone shot down by Ukrainian air defenses have landed in Romanian territory, near the village of Parches in Tulcea County. The Romanian defense ministry confirmed there was no damage. The drone was destroyed during a Russian attack on Ukraine, aimed at repelling air threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 13:36 IST
Drone Fragments Land in Romania Amidst Ukrainian Defense Efforts
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In a recent incident, fragments of a drone, which were repelled by Ukrainian air defenses, fell onto Romanian soil. The event was confirmed by the Romanian defense ministry in a statement issued on Thursday.

The drone fragments were discovered just outside the village of Parches, located in the border county of Tulcea. Fortunately, the Romanian defense ministry has assured that no damage has been recorded in the area.

The drone was initially destroyed during an overnight attack by Russia on Ukraine, where Ukrainian air defenses effectively neutralized the aerial threat. This incident underscores the escalating tensions in the region amidst ongoing military engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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