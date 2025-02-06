European Shares Reach New Heights Amid Earnings Surge

European shares soared to an all-time high on Thursday, driven by strong earnings across multiple sectors. The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.7% by midday, spearheaded by gains in healthcare and basic resources.

Britain's FTSE 100 also marked a record peak as investors anticipated a rate cut from the Bank of England, aimed at spurring economic activity despite persistent inflation. Key contributors included AstraZeneca and Swedish miner Boliden, which led sector advances with their robust financial results.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank's easing measures continue to uplift market sentiment, though looming U.S.-China trade tensions pose potential challenges. Danish shipper Maersk and French supplier Soitec saw contrasting market reactions to their earnings reports.

