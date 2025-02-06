Left Menu

European Shares Reach New Heights Amid Earnings Surge

European stocks hit record highs; upbeat earnings from healthcare and basic resources sectors provided boosts. The FTSE 100 also peaked ahead of a potential Bank of England rate cut. The ECB's monetary easing supported markets, yet trade tensions between the U.S. and China remain a concern for Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares soared to an all-time high on Thursday, driven by strong earnings across multiple sectors. The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.7% by midday, spearheaded by gains in healthcare and basic resources.

Britain's FTSE 100 also marked a record peak as investors anticipated a rate cut from the Bank of England, aimed at spurring economic activity despite persistent inflation. Key contributors included AstraZeneca and Swedish miner Boliden, which led sector advances with their robust financial results.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank's easing measures continue to uplift market sentiment, though looming U.S.-China trade tensions pose potential challenges. Danish shipper Maersk and French supplier Soitec saw contrasting market reactions to their earnings reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

