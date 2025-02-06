Bank of England Navigates Economic Challenges with Strategic Interest Rate Cuts

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of England has made a strategic decision to cut interest rates, simultaneously halving its growth outlook for the year. Governor Andrew Bailey emphasized the temporary nature of current inflation spikes and noted that interest rates may still be cut further if the disinflation trend continues.

Bailey explained the uncertainties facing the UK economy, including waning consumer and business confidence, as well as a cooling labor market. He underscored that the path for future rates would hinge on underlying economic conditions.

Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden supported a gradual approach to rate changes, validated by recent economic developments. Bank officials are also keeping a close watch on orderly UK gilt markets, noting some repricing in response to fiscal and inflationary news.

(With inputs from agencies.)