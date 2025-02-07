Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Felicitates Cycling Champions at National Games

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honored cycling champions at Rudrapur's Sports Stadium, marking achievements at the 38th National Games. He presented medals to winners, discussed developments in sports infrastructure, and emphasized the games' significance for aspiring athletes. The event highlights Uttarakhand's growing role in national sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:57 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presents medals to cyclists at Rudrapur Velodrome (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami graced the Sports Stadium velodrome in Rudrapur to honor the cycling champions competing in the 38th National Games. In a ceremony attended by sports enthusiasts and officials, CM Dhami presented medals to the winners, commending their outstanding performances.

During his visit, the Chief Minister interacted with the athletes and awarded the men's 4000-metre team pursuit event winners, with the Services Sports Control Board clinching gold, followed by Punjab with silver, and Rajasthan taking bronze. The event underscored the region's evolving sports capabilities.

In his statement, CM Dhami highlighted the active participation of 20,000 individuals in organizing the games, reflecting the state's commitment to promoting sports. He praised the players of Uttarakhand for winning 33 medals, a testament to their hard work and determination.

Further elaborating, CM Dhami mentioned the widespread organization of multi-sport events across 11 locations in the state, showcasing efforts to enhance sports infrastructure. The games, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and set to conclude under Home Minister Amit Shah's auspices, are expected to inspire young athletes.

In a gesture to support the sporting spirit, CM Dhami inaugurated the shotgun and skeet competition at the 46th Battalion PAC, underscoring his dedication to fostering sportsmanship in the region. These initiatives are seen as pivotal moments in elevating Uttarakhand's status in the national sports arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

