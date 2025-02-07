Left Menu

RBI Slashes Repo Rate to Tackle Economic Slowdown

The Reserve Bank of India cut its repo rate for the first time in five years to stimulate the economy, expected to grow at its slowest pace in four years. The 25 basis points cut to 6.25% was anticipated by economists and aims to support growth amid easing inflation dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:35 IST
RBI Slashes Repo Rate to Tackle Economic Slowdown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced its key repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%, marking the first rate cut in nearly five years. This decision comes as India's economy grapples with sluggish growth, forecasted to hit its slowest pace in four years.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), comprising three RBI and three external members, unanimously voted for the rate cut, maintaining a neutral monetary policy stance. Governor Sanjay Malhotra highlighted inflation easing as a key factor facilitating the rate reduction, despite growth predictions below initial government forecasts.

India's growth is projected at 6.4% for the current fiscal year, hindered by a weaker manufacturing sector and slow corporate investments. However, improved employment, tax cuts, and strong agricultural performance following a favorable monsoon are expected to boost growth. The RBI foresees inflation averaging 4.8% this year, dropping to 4.2% next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025