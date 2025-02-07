Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Congress Protests US Deportations: A Diplomatic Insult?

Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders protested against the treatment of Indian immigrants deported from the U.S., labeling it as a national insult and a failure of PM Modi's foreign policy. The demonstration saw Congress members holding handcuffs to symbolize their disapproval of the deportation process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:59 IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress Protests US Deportations: A Diplomatic Insult?
Congress leaders protesting in Bhopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders and workers led a demonstration on Friday to denounce the treatment of Indian immigrants deported from the United States, calling it an affront to the nation. The protest, held at Board Office Square in Bhopal, saw members of the Congress party displaying handcuffs to signal their condemnation of the deportation process.

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari, joined by senior Congress leader PC Sharma and several women members, addressed the media, criticizing PM Narendra Modi's foreign policy. Patwari stated, "This shows that PM Modi's foreign policy has failed. It is an insult to those people as well as to the country." He accused Modi of weakening India's global stance.

Patwari also spotlighted the Prime Minister's ties with US President Donald Trump, questioning their friendship amidst such diplomatic tensions. He called for apologies from Trump and Modi, emphasizing the incident was a failure of the Modi administration's international relations strategy.

The protest was triggered after a US Air Force aircraft carrying 104 Indians, deemed to have immigrated illegally, arrived in Amritsar. Opposition parties criticized the manner of deportation, alleging mistreatment and handcuffing of deportees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025