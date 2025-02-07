Madhya Pradesh Congress Protests US Deportations: A Diplomatic Insult?

Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders and workers led a demonstration on Friday to denounce the treatment of Indian immigrants deported from the United States, calling it an affront to the nation. The protest, held at Board Office Square in Bhopal, saw members of the Congress party displaying handcuffs to signal their condemnation of the deportation process.

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari, joined by senior Congress leader PC Sharma and several women members, addressed the media, criticizing PM Narendra Modi's foreign policy. Patwari stated, "This shows that PM Modi's foreign policy has failed. It is an insult to those people as well as to the country." He accused Modi of weakening India's global stance.

Patwari also spotlighted the Prime Minister's ties with US President Donald Trump, questioning their friendship amidst such diplomatic tensions. He called for apologies from Trump and Modi, emphasizing the incident was a failure of the Modi administration's international relations strategy.

The protest was triggered after a US Air Force aircraft carrying 104 Indians, deemed to have immigrated illegally, arrived in Amritsar. Opposition parties criticized the manner of deportation, alleging mistreatment and handcuffing of deportees.

(With inputs from agencies.)