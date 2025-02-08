Left Menu

Canada Strengthens EU Trade Ties Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

Canada aims to deepen economic relations with the EU and uphold global trading rules amid U.S. tariff threats. Trade Minister Mary Ng emphasizes expanding Canadian businesses into EU countries, focusing on critical minerals and small enterprises. Canada actively seeks to diversify exports beyond the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 23:35 IST
Canada Strengthens EU Trade Ties Amid U.S. Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada is determined to enhance its economic ties with the European Union while maintaining adherence to global trading regulations, as outlined by Trade Minister Mary Ng. This assertion comes in response to looming U.S. tariff threats.

Ng highlighted the success of the free trade agreement between Canada and the EU, which has increased bilateral trade by 65% since 2017. In discussions with EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic, she identified critical minerals and small business expansion as focal points for more integrated economic relations.

Canada aims to boost non-U.S. exports by 50% by 2025. Recent trade deals with Indonesia and Ecuador, along with efforts in the Indo-Pacific, emphasize this objective. As U.S. tariffs loom, Ng indicates that Canada is prepared to challenge them through the WTO, defending a rules-based trading system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025