UK Strikes Deal with Drax to Slash Subsidies and Boost Sustainability

The UK government has reached a new agreement with Drax, aiming to reduce subsidies for the power producer by half between 2027 and 2031. This agreement is set to save consumers money while promoting the use of more sustainable woody biomass sources by Drax.

The UK government has announced a significant new agreement with power producer Drax, aiming to cut subsidies by 50% from 2027 to 2031.

This decision is expected to alleviate financial pressure on consumers by reducing energy costs while also committing Drax to utilize more sustainable biomass sources.

The initiative underscores Britain's ongoing commitment to both economic relief for its citizens and environmental responsibility.

