Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Clarity on Telangana MLA Disqualification Delay

The Supreme Court has asked the Telangana Legislative Assembly to define a reasonable time frame for deciding on the disqualification of BRS MLAs who defected to Congress. The court emphasized the impact of delays on democratic rights and set the next hearing for February 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:16 IST
Supreme Court Seeks Clarity on Telangana MLA Disqualification Delay
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Monday, reiterated its request to the Telangana Legislative Assembly to define a 'reasonable time' for addressing the disqualification petition concerning BRS legislators who shifted allegiance to the Congress.

Presided over by Justices B.R. Gavai and K. Vinod Chandran, the bench rescheduled the hearing for February 18. This decision followed Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi's request on behalf of the Telangana Legislature for additional time.

The plea, initiated by BRS officials, urges quick resolution on disqualifying seven defected MLAs, aligning now with Telangana's ruling party, Congress. The court stressed expeditious action, underscoring potential democratic rights infringements due to procedural delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025