Supreme Court Seeks Clarity on Telangana MLA Disqualification Delay

The Supreme Court, on Monday, reiterated its request to the Telangana Legislative Assembly to define a 'reasonable time' for addressing the disqualification petition concerning BRS legislators who shifted allegiance to the Congress.

Presided over by Justices B.R. Gavai and K. Vinod Chandran, the bench rescheduled the hearing for February 18. This decision followed Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi's request on behalf of the Telangana Legislature for additional time.

The plea, initiated by BRS officials, urges quick resolution on disqualifying seven defected MLAs, aligning now with Telangana's ruling party, Congress. The court stressed expeditious action, underscoring potential democratic rights infringements due to procedural delays.

