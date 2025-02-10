Supreme Court Seeks Clarity on Telangana MLA Disqualification Delay
The Supreme Court has asked the Telangana Legislative Assembly to define a reasonable time frame for deciding on the disqualification of BRS MLAs who defected to Congress. The court emphasized the impact of delays on democratic rights and set the next hearing for February 18.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court, on Monday, reiterated its request to the Telangana Legislative Assembly to define a 'reasonable time' for addressing the disqualification petition concerning BRS legislators who shifted allegiance to the Congress.
Presided over by Justices B.R. Gavai and K. Vinod Chandran, the bench rescheduled the hearing for February 18. This decision followed Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi's request on behalf of the Telangana Legislature for additional time.
The plea, initiated by BRS officials, urges quick resolution on disqualifying seven defected MLAs, aligning now with Telangana's ruling party, Congress. The court stressed expeditious action, underscoring potential democratic rights infringements due to procedural delays.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Stages Rally to Defend Constitution Amid Allegations Against BJP
Congress Rally Highlights Push for Social Justice in Madhya Pradesh
Congress Rallies Against BJP's Film Promotion Pre-Election
Congress Rally in Mhow: A Call to Protect the Constitution
Congress Rallies to Safeguard India's Constitution in Mhow