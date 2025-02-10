Empowering Students: PM Modi's Focus on Exam and Holistic Development
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan extols PM Modi's dedication to student welfare amidst national growth initiatives. The 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program emphasizes alleviating exam stress, mental health, and technological awareness. Modi encourages students to learn beyond books, turn failures into lessons, and embrace holistic development through passion exploration.
Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment to student welfare through the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative. Pradhan highlighted PM Modi's effort in addressing exam-related stress among students, despite his extensive focus on national development.
Pradhan, in a media briefing, said, "It is commendable that Prime Minister Modi focuses on alleviating the exam stress for young students amidst his national duties. I express gratitude on behalf of the Education Ministry and guardians." This edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' included social experts discussing mental health and concentration, offering guidance for exam preparation.
During his interaction in the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi advised students to learn from failures. He stressed the importance of embracing technology and the need for holistic development, advising students not to be confined to textbooks. PM Modi encouraged students to pursue their passions and view exams as a part of learning, not the ultimate goal.
