BJP's Gupta Labels AAP a 'Sinking Ship,' Calls for Action on 'Sheesh Mahal' Scandal

In the wake of the Aam Aadmi Party's crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rohini Vijender Gupta criticized the party, likening it to a 'sinking ship.' His remarks came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other AAP MLAs from Punjab met with AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, amidst reports of internal discord within the party.

Gupta's comments came in response to AAP's disappointing electoral performance, where they secured only 22 seats, a significant decrease from their previous tally. The BJP emerged victorious, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats, marking a historic return to power in the national capital after 27 years.

Further intensifying his critique, Gupta addressed the 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy, accusing Kejriwal of illegally expanding his official residence using public funds. Gupta demanded that properties merged into the expanded complex be returned to their original state. His letter to the Lieutenant Governor detailed alleged procedural violations, urging immediate action to correct what he called a blatant misuse of public resources and a serious corruption case.

(With inputs from agencies.)