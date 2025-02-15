Decline in Approval of Lula's Government Spells Political Challenge

In a significant political shift, the approval rating for the government of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has plummeted to 24%, according to a poll by Datafolha.

This marks a considerable drop from the 35% approval rating reported in December, reflecting growing dissatisfaction among the electorate.

Simultaneously, the government's disapproval rate has climbed sharply to 41%, escalating from 34%, suggesting mounting challenges for the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)