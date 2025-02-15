Decline in Approval of Lula's Government Spells Political Challenge
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government approval rating has fallen to 24%, down from 35% in December, according to Datafolha. Disapproval has increased to 41%, up from 34%.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 00:49 IST
In a significant political shift, the approval rating for the government of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has plummeted to 24%, according to a poll by Datafolha.
This marks a considerable drop from the 35% approval rating reported in December, reflecting growing dissatisfaction among the electorate.
Simultaneously, the government's disapproval rate has climbed sharply to 41%, escalating from 34%, suggesting mounting challenges for the administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lula
- approval
- disapproval
- Datafolha
- Brazil
- government
- politics
- poll
- dissatisfaction
- electorate
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UP Government Enforces Equal Experience for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims, Suspends Cop for Misconduct
Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill as Opposition Alleges Government Agenda
Under Ayushman Bharat scheme, government decided to provide health insurance to six crore citizens aged 70 years and more: President Murmu.
My government has placed special focus on education of youth and creating new employment opportunities for them: President Murmu.
Government's Thriving Third Term: Speeds and Reforms