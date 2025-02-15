Gujarat's G-SAFAL Initiative: Empowering Antyodaya Families for Sustainable Livelihoods
The Gujarat government has launched G-SAFAL to uplift Antyodaya families, focusing on women's empowerment and economic self-sufficiency. Covering 50,000 families across 10 districts, the scheme offers skill training, financial guidance, and grants, aiming to provide sustainable income opportunities and integrate beneficiaries into formal financial systems.
Under Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, the state has launched G-SAFAL, an ambitious initiative to improve the livelihoods of Antyodaya families. This program, targeting underprivileged households, emphasizes women's empowerment and aims to achieve economic self-sufficiency across the state.
G-SAFAL, implemented by the Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Limited, presents a multifaceted approach to supporting beneficiaries by offering livelihood opportunities, financial inclusion, and social development. Alongside financial aid, the scheme provides essential skills training, helping families to escape poverty's grip and achieve sustainable growth.
This comprehensive plan is structured around four pillars: Social Security, Livelihood Creation, Financial Inclusion, and Social Development. Through these pillars, beneficiaries receive Rs 80,000 grants, specialized training, and mentorship, fostering new income streams and financial stability. Additionally, a digital dashboard allows for real-time monitoring of progress and fund allocation.
