Gujarat's G-SAFAL Initiative: Empowering Antyodaya Families for Sustainable Livelihoods

Under Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, the state has launched G-SAFAL, an ambitious initiative to improve the livelihoods of Antyodaya families. This program, targeting underprivileged households, emphasizes women's empowerment and aims to achieve economic self-sufficiency across the state.

G-SAFAL, implemented by the Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Limited, presents a multifaceted approach to supporting beneficiaries by offering livelihood opportunities, financial inclusion, and social development. Alongside financial aid, the scheme provides essential skills training, helping families to escape poverty's grip and achieve sustainable growth.

This comprehensive plan is structured around four pillars: Social Security, Livelihood Creation, Financial Inclusion, and Social Development. Through these pillars, beneficiaries receive Rs 80,000 grants, specialized training, and mentorship, fostering new income streams and financial stability. Additionally, a digital dashboard allows for real-time monitoring of progress and fund allocation.

