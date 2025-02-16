Tragic Explosion at Bio-Gas Plant: Worker Killed in Chennai

An unfortunate incident unfolded at a bio-gas plant run by the Greater Chennai Corporation in the northern suburb of Chinna Sekkadu Village, Chennai, when a high voltage panel board explosion claimed the life of a 30-year-old worker and injured another.

The explosion, caught on surveillance camera, occurred late Saturday night. E Saravana Kumar from Rasipuram, Namakkal, died instantly as he attempted to turn off the panel, while his colleague Baskaran, 25, hailing from Chennai, was injured and is receiving treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Contrary to certain reports, authorities confirmed the explosion resulted from a high voltage power supply incident. The impact triggered panic among residents, with footage going viral on social media. Police have registered a case and initiated further investigations to determine the precise cause of the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)