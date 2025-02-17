Supreme Court Criticizes MCD Over Chandni Chowk Illegal Constructions
The Supreme Court criticized the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for not addressing unauthorized commercial construction in Chandni Chowk. Justices indicated a possible CBI investigation. Despite MCD's claims of compliance with past orders, the court questioned the Corporation’s governance, raising concerns about builders' influence.
The Supreme Court took a firm stance against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday, expressing dissatisfaction over the failure to manage unauthorized commercial constructions in Chandni Chowk. The bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh proposed a CBI investigation into the ongoing illegal developments in the historic area.
Justice Kant confronted the MCD's legal representative, suggesting that builders operated with impunity while the Corporation turned a blind eye. The court has ordered the MCD to explain why a more in-depth investigation should not be initiated, with further discussions scheduled for the following week.
Despite claims from the MCD's counsel that unauthorized constructions were dismantled following directives from the Delhi High Court, the bench questioned whether the MCD was effectively run by builders rather than upholding justice. The Supreme Court is currently assessing a petition challenging two Delhi High Court orders regarding the controversial constructions in Chandni Chowk.
