Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes MCD Over Chandni Chowk Illegal Constructions

The Supreme Court criticized the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for not addressing unauthorized commercial construction in Chandni Chowk. Justices indicated a possible CBI investigation. Despite MCD's claims of compliance with past orders, the court questioned the Corporation’s governance, raising concerns about builders' influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:56 IST
Supreme Court Criticizes MCD Over Chandni Chowk Illegal Constructions
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court took a firm stance against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday, expressing dissatisfaction over the failure to manage unauthorized commercial constructions in Chandni Chowk. The bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh proposed a CBI investigation into the ongoing illegal developments in the historic area.

Justice Kant confronted the MCD's legal representative, suggesting that builders operated with impunity while the Corporation turned a blind eye. The court has ordered the MCD to explain why a more in-depth investigation should not be initiated, with further discussions scheduled for the following week.

Despite claims from the MCD's counsel that unauthorized constructions were dismantled following directives from the Delhi High Court, the bench questioned whether the MCD was effectively run by builders rather than upholding justice. The Supreme Court is currently assessing a petition challenging two Delhi High Court orders regarding the controversial constructions in Chandni Chowk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025