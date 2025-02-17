Left Menu

Raghav Chadha Criticizes Indian Railways over Mahakumbh 2025 Mismanagement

AAP MP Raghav Chadha has lambasted the Indian Railways over alleged poor crowd management at Mahakumbh 2025, citing logistical failures. Despite proclamations, Chadha shared concerns over the recent closure of the Prayagraj railway station, highlighting mounting issues faced by devotees attending the spiritual gathering.

Updated: 17-02-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:07 IST
Raghav Chadha (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament, Raghav Chadha, has directed sharp criticism at the Indian Railways, accusing it of mismanaging the colossal Mahakumbh 2025 event. Through a video shared on his official 'X' social media platform, Chadha raised substantial questions about the Ministry of Railways' strategies for handling the crowds.

Chadha took to Twitter to argue that the government's assurances regarding Mahakumbh preparations are rapidly unraveling. He emphasized that devotees are encountering significant difficulties. Chadha revealed he addressed these concerns in Parliament on February 11, expressing dismay over the subsequent closure of the Prayagraj Sangam railway station.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reported that 530 million devotees have already visited the event, marking it as the largest spiritual and cultural gathering to date. Adityanath highlighted the transformative impact under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, emphasizing increased accessibility to religious sites like Ayodhya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

