India's Inland Waterways: A Catalyst for Economic Surge and Connectivity

In a significant push towards augmenting India's logistics framework, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated the Inland Waterways Terminal at Jogighopa in Assam's Bongaigaon district. The terminal is pivotal to bolstering bilateral trade with Bhutan and Bangladesh, aiding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

The strategic location of the Jogighopa terminal, at proximities to Bhutan and Bangladesh, emphasizes its role in regional trade enhancement. As Sonowal dedicated the terminal to the nation, a ship bound for Bangladesh was flagged off, marking a notable step towards increased cargo movement expected to reach 1.1 million tonnes annually by 2027.

This development comes as part of broader efforts under the PM Modi-led government to revolutionize waterways, showcased by substantial legislative reforms like the National Waterways Act 2016 and Inland Vessels Act 2021. With ambitious projects underway across Northeast India, including the creation of state-of-the-art river cruise terminals, India aims to boost its inland waterways as vital economic corridors.

