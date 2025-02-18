India's Inland Waterways: A Catalyst for Economic Surge and Connectivity
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates the Jogighopa Inland Waterways Terminal in Assam, crucial for enhancing India's trade with Bhutan and Bangladesh. The move bolsters logistical and economic growth aligned with PM Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' transforming regional connectivity and tourism through strategic development initiatives.
- Country:
- India
In a significant push towards augmenting India's logistics framework, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated the Inland Waterways Terminal at Jogighopa in Assam's Bongaigaon district. The terminal is pivotal to bolstering bilateral trade with Bhutan and Bangladesh, aiding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision.
The strategic location of the Jogighopa terminal, at proximities to Bhutan and Bangladesh, emphasizes its role in regional trade enhancement. As Sonowal dedicated the terminal to the nation, a ship bound for Bangladesh was flagged off, marking a notable step towards increased cargo movement expected to reach 1.1 million tonnes annually by 2027.
This development comes as part of broader efforts under the PM Modi-led government to revolutionize waterways, showcased by substantial legislative reforms like the National Waterways Act 2016 and Inland Vessels Act 2021. With ambitious projects underway across Northeast India, including the creation of state-of-the-art river cruise terminals, India aims to boost its inland waterways as vital economic corridors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Praghat Strikes Again: Key Terrorist Operative Nabbed in Assam
Key Arrest in Crackdown on Extremist Networks in Assam
SC asks Assam govt if it waiting for some 'mahurat', directs it to start deportation of 63 persons kept in detention centre within 2 weeks.
SC slams Assam govt for not deporting persons declared as foreigners and keeping them in detention centres indefinitely.
Supreme Court Criticizes Assam Govt Over Undeported Foreigners