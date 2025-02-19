Divine Dawn Rituals: Bhasma Aarti Enchants Devotees at Mahakaleshwar Temple

The revered Bhasma Aarti was performed at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple on the third day of Shiva Navratri, captivating devotees who gathered in reverent anticipation on Wednesday. As 'Har Har Mahadev' resonated across the temple, the early morning ceremony drew crowds lining up through the night for a chance to receive Baba Mahakal's blessings.

A temple priest elaborated on the day's festivities, stating, "Today marks the third day of Lord Shivra Navratri, celebrated with great zeal. Devotees and priests participated in the Bham Aarti this morning, offering Panchamrit, and adorned the deity with a special bath of fruit juices. The evening promises the 'sheshnag' darshan, while the deity dons the attire of a groom, a festival highlight." A devotee described the nine-day fair that coincides with Shiva Navratri, emphasizing its unique cultural significance.

Reflecting on her spiritual experience, another devotee shared, "I first attended the Bhasma Aarti four years ago, and recently experienced its captivating aura from the front row. The ceremony's vibrant rhythm drew me in, and I look forward to witnessing it again." The Bhasma Aarti, an offering with ashes, takes place during 'Brahma Muhurta' between 3:30 and 5:30 AM, holding cultural and religious significance for participants.

In keeping with tradition, the temple priest indicated Baba Mahakal's doors opened during Brahma Muhurta. Following this, a holy bath with Panchamrit, comprising milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey, was performed. Baba Mahakal was then adorned with cannabis and sandalwood, culminating in the unique Bhasma Aarti amidst drumming and conch shell trumpeting. (ANI)

