Rajasthan's Historic Budget 2025: Promises and Progress
In a landmark announcement, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari declared the upcoming 2025 State Budget as 'historic' with numerous 'gifts' for citizens, ensuring full implementation. The budget follows a robust framework set by CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, focusing on inclusivity and development, with directives for swift action on pending issues.
Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Diya Kumari, has described the forthcoming State Budget for 2025 as 'historic' and teeming with 'gifts' designed to benefit the populace. She stated emphatically that every announcement made would see real, tangible implementation.
As Kumari prepares to present the Bhajanlal Sharma government's second budget today in the Rajasthan Assembly, her remarks echo Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa's praise for the previous budget, lauded for its inclusivity and commitment to the upliftment of all societal sectors.
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has maintained focus on state development, convening a detailed review in Jaipur to ensure prior budget promises are met. Emphasizing accountability, Sharma urged district collectors to report on pending tasks swiftly while suggesting comprehensive developments in key areas like health, education, and infrastructure.
